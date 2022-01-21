Bizarre demands from “entitled” Prince Andrew revealed by his former maid

A former Buckingham Palace maid has spoken out about “entitled” Prince Andrew’s bizarre demands.

Charlotte Briggs claims that she was “left in tears” by the Duke of York’s foul-mouth rants and even faced criticism over a tiny gap in his curtains.

Ms Briggs, from Halifax, spoke to The Sun about the prince, claiming he shouted at her: “Can’t you f***ing do anything right?” as she ran up and down the stairs to fix the curtains, some of which he was sitting just feet away from.

“It was utterly ridiculous but spoke volumes about him,” she said.

Ms Briggs said the way Prince Andrew behaved was in contrast to his brothers Charles and Edward, as well as other royals, saying they were “wonderful.”

She started working at Buckingham Palace in 1996 at the age of 21, and within six months she was given the role of being Andrew’s maid – a job that “nobody wanted” according to Ms Briggs.

Andrew was 36 at the time and had recently divorced from Sarah Ferguson. It is claimed that he would frequently fly into a rage and expected everything to be done for him.

Ms Briggs revealed how the Duke’s pillows were embroidered with the Royal Crest, that they had to be placed in the centre of his four-poster bed and that his teddy bears had to be laid out in a specific way – yes, he had teddy bears.

Despite being a grown man who served in the military, Ms Briggs said he refused to do any tasks for himself.

“We’d turn down his bed, remove his teddies, do the curtains and lay out his pyjamas. But he was a bad apple and behaved like a spoiled brat,” she said.

She recalled that on one occasion, Andrew called for a maid to close the curtains in his office. This meant Ms Briggs changing into her evening dress, climbing up four flights of stairs and closing the curtains that the Duke was sitting just feet away from.

As she left the room, Ms Briggs said Andrew screamed at her about a small gap at the top of the curtains – despite them running from the floor to the ceiling.

The former maid said Andrew ruined her time at the palace.

She also said that he still held a flame for Sarah Ferguson, keeping her wedding dress in his wardrobe and her make up on the dressing table following their divorce.

The revelations will probably cause further embarrassment for the Duke as he prepares to testify against sexual abuse claims made by Virginia Giuffre.

