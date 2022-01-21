Here are the Covid numbers in Spain, released by the Ministry of Health on Friday, January 21



Spain’s Ministry of Health released the data collected from the autonomous communities this Friday, January 21. It shows a total of 141,095 new cases of Covid-19, 53,606 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours. This figure is a drop on the corresponding day of last week, when it stood at 162,508.

According to official statistics, the total number of infections in Spain has risen to 8,975,458 since the start of the pandemic. The accumulated incidence stands at 3,418.46 points per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, compared to 3,279.36 points yesterday, Thursday 20. In the past two weeks, a total of 1,619,839 positives have been registered.

Today’s report shows an extra 142 new deaths have been added, compared to 139 last week. According to data collected by the Ministry, a total of 91,741 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain.

There are currently 18,675 patients hospitalised with Covid-19 throughout Spain (18,934 yesterday), and 2,202 in the ICU (2,204 yesterday). In the last 24 hours, there have been 2,178 admissions (2,471 yesterday), and 2,351 registrations (2,436 yesterday).

The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 14.96 per cent (15.20 per cent yesterday), and in ICUs at 23.25 per cent (23.30 per cent yesterday).

A total of 2,341,775 diagnostic tests were carried out by the autonomous communities, of which, 851,456 have been PCR, and 1,490,319 were antigen tests. They produced an overall rate of 4,979.72 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 38.05 per cent, down from yesterday’s rate of 38.63 per cent. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below 5 per cent before the spread of the virus can be considered as ‘controlled’, as reported by granadadigital.es.

