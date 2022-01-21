Costa del Sol community comes together to feed those in need

MIJAS restaurant La Pergola will be providing free meals to those in need in the community on the Costa del Sol on January 29.

The famous restuarant will be offering 100 pasta dishes to help the Costa del Sol community.

The restauarant said: “La Pergola is bringing some Joy to the La Cala Community!

“On January the 29th we will do our #CHARITY Pick-Up Lunch for La Cala’s People in Need!

“A warm meal for whoever needs it! We will prepare 100 Pasta dishes!

“Please register your name and number of meals you need with Christer Lagervall by sending him a message on Messenger (PM) or Whatsapp on +34 692 814 317.

“Also if you know anyone in need you can register and collect the food for them.

“Pick up will be at La Pergola in Urb. Las Mimosas #3 between 2 and 4 PM.”

For more information, or to register to a free meal from La Pergola in Mijas visit www.lapergolalacala.com.

