Bad news for Chelsea as FIFA announce limit to players out on loan

Bad news for Chelsea as FIFA announce a limit to the number of players allowed out on loan.

CHELSEA, who currently have 11 players loaned out to other clubs, received some bad news yesterday (January 20) as football’s world governing body FIFA announced a limit to the number of players allowed out on loan.

By 2024, new FIFA rules will mean that only six players from each club will be allowed out on loan. The announcement made on Thursday regarding the new loan regulations is designed to prevent clubs from stockpiling young players and loaning them out.

As per the announcement by FIFA, the implementation of the new rules will be a gradual process.

– From 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023, a club may have a maximum of eight professionals loaned out and eight loaned in at any given time during a season.

– From 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024, the same configuration applies but with a maximum of seven professionals.

– Finally, from 1 July 2024, the same configuration will apply but limited to a maximum of six professionals.

Chelsea are currently the Premier League club most affected by the changes, however, league leaders Manchester City also have a high number of players out on loan – nine in total. Clubs will now have to appoint loan officers to oversee deals between clubs and FIFA wants to avoid them almost setting up secondary businesses or feeder clubs.

FIFA will implement the rules on an international level to crackdown on foreign deals but said: “At domestic level, FIFA’s member associations will be granted a period of three years to implement rules for a loan system that is in line with the principles established at international level.”

FIFA continued: “Objective is to develop young players, promote competitive balance and prevent hoarding.

“Following the decision passed by the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee last year, the new regulations concerning loans of players in international football are now ready to be implemented. They will be submitted to the FIFA Council for approval at its next meeting with a view to their entering into force on 1 July 2022.”

