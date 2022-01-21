Can he stop smoke?

Q.- Please advise me what can be done with the problem of a neighbour burning wood or trash in the evening that comes into my house and breathing it affects my chest and eyes. I don’t know what they are burning but it is fumes rather than smoke, so proving this would be difficult. I can’t live peacefully in my home and I don’t know who to report it to, let alone someone coming in the night to investigate.

D G (by email)

A.- Let’s keep this as simple a possible. Your town certainly has Local Police for the municipality. Next time you see a police car, take note of the number. Don’t be shy; call a cop. Next time your neighbour is making fumes or smoke, call the police. Say: hay humo. The H is silent in both words.

The police will come and smell the fumes. Your town has rules about when it is permitted to make a fire to burn brush. If your neighbour is infringing these rules, he can be fined or at least, warned, by the Local Police.

