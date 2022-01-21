British fugitive captured in Malaga hours after ‘most-wanted’ list goes online

British fugitive arrested on the Costa del Sol just hours after the online publication of the ‘most-wanted’ list of criminals



Just a few hours after the list of Britain’s ‘most-wanted’ was published online, a 30-year-old fugitive was arrested in the Malaga municipality of San Pedro de Alcantara, on the Costa del Sol.

Joshua Hendry was wanted in connection with drug trafficking and was located last Wednesday, January 19, only hours after the authorities of the United Kingdom and Spain had requested citizen collaboration to locate twelve fugitives from justice included in the list of ‘the most-wanted’.

According to the British Embassy, with information from the National Crime Agency (NCA), he was arrested in San Pedro de Alcantara yesterday afternoon, Thursday 20, after an off-duty police officer recognised him after seeing him in campaign footage released on Wednesday.

The campaign had been presented in Madrid by Rafael Perez, the Secretary of State for Security of the Ministry of the Interior. He was accompanied by Sarah Cowley, the Minister Counsellor of the British Embassy, ​​Steve Rodhouse, the Director-General of Operations of the British National Crime Agency (NCA), and the CEO of the Crimestoppers charity.

At their press conference, the British NCA representative highlighted the fact that a large part of these fugitives were known to be hiding – according to police inquiries – in the Costa del Sol area of ​​Malaga.

“They feel comfortable mixing with the British community”, said Steve Rodhouse, who also warned of the possibility that they continue committing crimes once they settle in Spain.

The authorities request that any information related to the remaining eleven fugitives be channeled through CrimeStoppers, which has an anonymous and free telephone number: 900 926 111, as reported by abc.es.

