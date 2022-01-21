BREAKING: Singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

The acclaimed American actor and singer of ‘Bat out of Hell’ has died aged 74, revealed a statement on his Facebook page.

Meat Loaf, whose real name is Michael Lee Aday, has sold more than 65 million albums around the world and also played Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show. He passed away on Thursday, January 20.

The statement made on Facebook announcing the death said: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours. We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

