Benidorm prepares to bid goodbye to last remaining tract of undeveloped land

BENIDORM’S Plan Ensanche Levante project in the Armanello district will transform the resort’s last remaining tract of undeveloped land.

Plans for 20 hotels and at least 2,000 properties on 560,000 square metres of once-rural land have languished for more than 20 years but are gradually receiving the go-ahead from different local and regional administrations.

According to the promoters, prior studies reveal that preparing and landscaping the terrain will require between €50 and €70 million while constructing the hotels, residential buildings and commercial areas will cost approximately €500 million.

The project still awaits the Generalitat’s final decision, which is due to arrive this year although once this has been received, building will not start until 2024.