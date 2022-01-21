Audi A4 Avant 40 TDi quattro

AT one time you could look at the badge on the back of a car and immediately know the model. It’s no longer the case. Take Audi for example, my recent test car was the A4 Avant 40 TDi quattro S line S tronic. Nothing so simple as telling you what trim level is or its engine size. The Avant signifies, in old fashioned parlance, estate, the 40 relates to the engine’s power (although how 40 relates to 201 hp is somewhat of a mystery), the TDi Turbo Diesel injection, quattro equals four-wheel-drive, S line the trim and s tronic alludes to the car’s automatic gearbox.

What isn’t a mystery is why the A4 Avant would be a welcome addition to any driveway. The range starts from €43,106/£36,030 and my 40 TDi quattro weighs in at €50,329/£42,070, and with options including a panoramic sunroof totalled €57,704/ £48,240.

Standard fare includes sports suspension, LED lighting, high beam assist, leather front sports seats, brushed aluminium trim, powered heated folding door mirrors, auto dimming rear view mirror, three-zone climate control, keyless entry and start, power tailgate, cruise control, navigation and front and rear floor mats and the list goes on.

For a German car, where options usually include everything, the A4 has an excellent standard specification.

Diesel is not the fuel of favour, even less so than petrol, but economy is good and low down torque impressive. The sports suspension certainly helps the A4 go around corners with alacrity. Despite the S line’s reputation for a ride that’s on the firm side of firm the Avant soaks up the bumps well. The seats are somewhat of a different matter in that they stick to the suspension’s reputation of being on the firm side of firm. Or perhaps I’m just getting old!

The instrumentation is a paragon of clarity and there’s not too much in the way of digitisation, although a full return to buttons by all manufacturers would be a welcome, if unlikely, step. You see, I am getting old!

With the high quality build you would expect from Audi, the A4 is not only a nice place to be but it’s practical too. You don’t have to have an SUV, estate cars may not be in vogue as they once were, but get the right one eg the A4 Avant and it’s darned close to being the ideal family wagon or sporting holdall.

Facts at a Glance

Model: Audi A4 Avant 40 TDi quattro S line S tronic

Audi A4 Avant 40 TDi quattro S line S tronic Engine: 2.0 Turbocharged diesel developing 204PS

2.0 Turbocharged diesel developing 204PS Gears: 7-Speed DSG Automatic

7-Speed DSG Automatic Performance: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) 7.6 seconds/Maximum Speed 210 km/h (130 mph)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) 7.6 seconds/Maximum Speed 210 km/h (130 mph) Economy: 5.4l/100km (52.3 mpg) Combined driving (WLTP)

5.4l/100km (52.3 mpg) Combined driving (WLTP) Emissions: 141 g/km (WLTP)

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.