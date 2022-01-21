Amazon opens its first-ever physical clothing store

The online giant Amazon is set to open its first-ever physical clothing store in an attempt to provide new experiences to customers.

First a supermarket and now a clothing store: the online retail giant Amazon has decided to establish its presence on the streets of certain cities, although the brand is already a household name.

In 2020, they opened a supermarket without cashiers in Seattle, Washington, which allowed customers to do their shopping without physically paying. They simply needed to select the items, put them in the basket and leave. Technology would calculate the total price of the products, and once the customer was in the street, the amount would be charged to their account.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The new clothing store is to be opened in Los Angeles, California. The store will sell men’s and women’s apparel, shoes and accessories at prices similar to those found online.

Customers will have practically no contact with other humans during the shopping process.

The shelves and stands where the clothes are displayed will have a QR code that customers can scan with their mobile phones in order to see which sizes and colours are available, and also to see reviews left by other customers, as they can do on the website.

If the customer wishes to try on a specific piece of clothing, they will simply need to press a button on their phone for the item to be sent to the changing room, where all of the items will be collected until the person goes to the changing room and tries them all on at once.

The changing rooms will be equipped with touch screens that will allow customers to request other products, sizes or colours and leave reviews of the articles.

Amazon Style is new and all about ✨you✨

Our first-ever physical apparel store reimagines the shopping experience featuring advanced machine learning to make it easier than ever for you to find clothes you love. https://t.co/qDvizNDquA pic.twitter.com/j1CRJOXG2f — Amazon (@amazon) January 20, 2022

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.