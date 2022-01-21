ALDI supermarket for Almuñécar

Work has begun on the site for what will be supermarket chain Aldi’s second store on the Costa Tropical. Demolition and excavation of the site is being undertaken by a local company in preparation for the new store, which represents a two million euro investment by the German chain.

The company first announced that they wanted to open a store in April last year, when they submitted a detailed proposal to the council for approval. The plot of 3,474 sqm will include a basement of 2,837 m2, a ground floor retail store of 1,952 sqm and parking of 1,521 sqm.

According to the company if everything goes according to plan, they should open their doors to the public next year 2022, which once stocked will represent an investment of more than three million euros. It will also be the company’s fifth store in the province of Granada.

Councillor for Urban Planning of the Almuñécar City Council, Javier García, has welcomed the development of the new store saying that: “this development has in some cases maintained jobs and in others it has created employment.”

