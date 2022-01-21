Alan Carr splits from husband after thirteen years together

Alan Carr has confirmed that he and his husband are to divorce after more than a decade together. The comedian married Paul Drayton of thirteen years in 2018, with singer Adele performing the wedding ceremony at her Los Angeles home.

On Friday 21 January, the pair issued a statement confirming the split.

“After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating,” they said.

“They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways. We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time.”

The split comes months after Alan Carr confirmed his husband was seeking treatment for alcoholism after “falling off the wagon”. The pressures of lockdown led him to begin drinking after a period of sobriety.

After Drayton shared a photo of himself apparently injured after a “bad row” to social media, Carr was forced to put a stop to speculation. “While I was away filming on location the past few weeks, Paul fell off the wagon and started drinking again,” he said in August 2021.

“We are now working together to get the help he needs to get better which is our number one priority right now.”

Drayton was arrested for drink-driving in November. He pleaded guilty in court and faces a possible prison sentence. In December, he returned to social media to thank followers for their support. He also told fans that he had been diagnosed with “chronic subdural hematoma” and was undergoing surgery to drain fluid from his skull.

Alan Carr married his husband in January 2018, and shortly after shared details of the day with The One Show, as reported by Pink News. Adele organised and paid for the ceremony. “She’s known me and Paul for ages,” Carr explained, “and she said: ‘I want to do your special day. Let me do everything.’

“So she did everything, and she got ordained, and she married us. She is the kindest, most sweetest, loveliest person ever.”

