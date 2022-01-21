2022 Rugby 7 World Series

The countdown to Rugby Sevens World Series which is being held in Malaga has begun, with teams having arriving to prepare for the games. Spain and France have both chosen Rincón de la Victoria as their training ground much to the delight of local rugby fans.

Possibly the most important series in the game, the competition is being held in Spain for the first time with the series kicking off in Malaga on the 21st through to the 23rd January. The series then move to Seville for the final weekend.

The two teams are practising at the Manuel Becerra rugby facilities and are staying at a local hotel until the competition starts.

Spain’s group is made up of Argentina, United States and Samoa – a tougher group than it looks on paper. Spain’s ladies are also in the area practising for their games against Australia, Ireland and Poland. The teams will be using the facilities for morning and afternoon training sessions.

Francisco Salado, the Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, said: “the presence of national teams of the highest level is testament to the work that the City Council has carried out in recent years to position the city as a sports destination.”

Continuing he said: The Manuel Becerra sports complex is unique in the province and in Andalusia for the quality of the facilities as well as the location. It is this combination that brought these two top teams to city to train ahead of the world series.”

Salado went on to thank the businesses in the area who had come to the party providing quality facilities for the teams, on this occasion the Añoreta Resort and Hotel FAY Victoria Beach (former Elimar).”

