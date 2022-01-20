A woman ‘gagged and tied to a chair’ by workmates has lost a £500,000 compensation claim.

DeeAnn Fitzpatrick was dismissed from Marine Scotland after she was photographed gagged and taped to a chair. The photo went viral and was sacked by the Scottish government due to claims that she lied regarding the incident.

The civil servant fought back and proceeded with a claim for unfair dismissal at an employment tribunal. She had said that the office environment was misogynistic, racist and feral. She claims that she was gagged and tied to the chair after highlighting the office environment.

According to The Daily Record, bosses had said that she had lied regarding the incident and when it happened. The bosses had labelled the incident as “high jinks.”

The employment tribunal has ruled that the office chair incident happened before she raised her concerns. The tribunal said: “It had nothing to do with any disclosure made, because of its timing.

“There may well have been nothing that triggered it other than the dysfunctional office culture.”

The tribunal went on to criticise the “culture of puerile pranks” in the office.

The tribunal added: “The photograph itself shows an image that has elements that are sinister, in particular that tape is placed across the claimant’s mouth.”

DeeAnn had previously said: “I begged to have a work environment that was safe, to be able to go to work and do the job I was being paid to do, and that environment was not provided by my employer.

“I was left to my own defence within an office that was feral, in an office that they knew was misogynistic and racist.

“And because I spoke out, I was dismissed and I am now in an employment tribunal.”

