Valencia school bus driver with 40 passengers tests positive for cocaine

A routine Local Police control in the city of Valencia, on the morning of Wednesday, January 19, brought a huge surprise for the officers manning it, when they stopped a school bus carrying around 40 pupils.

During the usual check of the driver’s paperwork and documents, a random alcohol and drugs test was carried out on him. He subsequently tested positive for the presence of cocaine in his system.

This service was conducted within the standard school control campaign. Transport officers from the Traffic Judicial Police Section filed a complaint against the aforementioned school bus, for its driver testing positive for drugs.

Regular controls are carried out on transport vehicles

The control that caught this offender is one of the usual carried out throughout the community, where the conditions of the vehicles are checked. This includes observing that drivers wear their seat belts, that their documentation is in order, and that all the necessary conditions are met.

In this case, the officers decided to conduct the test on the driver for alcohol and drugs, with the resulting positive being produced, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

