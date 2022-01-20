The Valencian region’s economic and emotional recovery are inextricably linked, Generalitat president says

TOURISM is fundamental to the Valencian Community’s economic and emotional recovery, Generalitat president Ximo Puig declared.

January 20 was Valencian Community Day at the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid and the regional president accompanied Tourism minister Reyes Maroto as she visited the region’s stands.

“After a 2020 of emergency, a 2021 of resistance, 2022 will be a year of power,” declared Puig who has set the target of returning tourism to its “extraordinary 2019 figures.”

This would be a year of emotional recovery “in which tourism plays a fundamental part,” he pledged.

All the signs were positive, Puig continued.

“In 2021, around 20 million tourists visited the Valencian Community, with international tourism increasing by 47 per cent and national tourism by 45 per cent,” he said. “Employment has also recovered, despite the uncertainty.”

The Generalitat president stressed that the regional government had provided a total of €463.3 million in aid and grants to the tourism sector through different programmes.

The 186 regional firms present at Fitur are our best, continued Puig, who is championing the use of EU funds to focus on the digitalisation and sustainability of a sector that is achieving further recognition of its excellence..