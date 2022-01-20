The Valencian region’s economic and emotional recovery are inextricably linked, Generalitat president says

By
Linda Hall
-
0
The Valencian region's economic and emotional recovery are inextricably linked
MADRID MEETING: (r to l) Ximo Puig, Francesc Colomer, Reyes Maroto and Toni Perez Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

TOURISM is fundamental to the Valencian Community’s economic and emotional recovery, Generalitat president Ximo Puig declared.

January 20 was Valencian Community Day at the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid and the regional president accompanied Tourism minister Reyes Maroto as she visited the region’s stands.

“After a 2020 of emergency, a 2021 of resistance, 2022 will be a year of power,” declared Puig who has set the target of returning tourism to its “extraordinary 2019 figures.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

This would be a year of emotional recovery “in which tourism plays a fundamental part,” he pledged.

All the signs were positive, Puig continued.

“In 2021, around 20 million tourists visited the Valencian Community, with international tourism increasing by 47 per cent and national tourism by 45 per cent,” he said.  “Employment has also recovered, despite the uncertainty.”


The Generalitat president stressed that the regional government had provided a total of €463.3 million in aid and grants to the tourism sector through different programmes.

The 186 regional firms present at Fitur are our best, continued Puig, who is championing the use of EU funds to focus on the digitalisation and sustainability of a sector that is achieving further recognition of its excellence..


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here