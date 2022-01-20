Teachers and parents of unvaccinated children to file discrimination lawsuit

Around thirty unvaccinated teachers and students in Catalonia will file a collective lawsuit to denounce the discrimination and violation of rights that the Education Protocol entails.

Lawyer Lluis Gallardo will represent the unvaccinated teachers and students before the courts, saying: “Not only are there students, there are also teachers who are healthy, but because of a positive in the class they have to take leave and quarantine.”

He said that parents do not understand why minors have to quarantine because they are not vaccinated, since those who are getting infected are those who have had the vaccination.

“There are students who have been confined since December. They are chaining quarantines because vaccinated classmates come out positive and they are not allowed to go to class.”

In addition, he explained the case of a young woman who was unable to take a maths exam today, January 20, that she had been preparing for weeks because she had to confine herself because she was not vaccinated.

“Only private schools offer alternatives to online classes,” he said.

The rising tension in parents has led them to take measures to avoid the confinement of their children. WhatsApp or Telegram groups have been created to organise the boycott of these quarantines.

“They are coercing parents to vaccinate their children with this substance that we don’t know about.”

The cases do not stop in Catalonia. Today, 20 families in Lleida have denounced the violation of their children’s right to education for not being vaccinated.

Laia Viñas, the spokesperson for these families, has said that “when there is a positive in class, they only confine unvaccinated students, without giving them the option of taking a test or showing that they are healthy so that they can return to class like the others.”

In addition, they have reiterated that the Covid vaccine is not mandatory.

In a statement published today, the group of teachers accuses the irregular use of personal data through the Traçacovid application for the data of teachers and students and recognises its position against the measures adopted by Education and Health.

A Decree Law made it easier for education centres to receive and manage the data of teachers and students through this application.

In addition, they complain that the health protocols accentuate the problem of school segregation that already existed: “From the Department of Education and Health, with the supposed health protocols, they have decided who can and who cannot have the right to education.”

