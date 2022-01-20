Son of singer who died after deliberately catching Covid blasts anti-vaxxers

The son of the singer who died after deliberately catching Covid blames anti-vaxxers for her death.

The son of unvaccinated Czech folk singer Hana Horka has spoken out and blasted anti-vaxxers over his mother’s death. The singer had caught COVID on purpose after allegedly buying into anti-vaxxers misinformation.

Jan Rek’s mother Hana died on Sunday. Since her death, Rek has revealed how she choked to death.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



57-year-old Hana had seemingly been in good health despite COVID on the day she died. She got up and got dressed but began to suffer from back pain. She headed to her bedroom to lie down.

Speaking to the BBC Rek revealed: “In about 10 minutes it was all over,

“She choked to death.”

The singer had tried to catch COVID on purpose as she thought it would mean that she did not need to get vaccinated.

Taking to Facebook Rek wrote: “You took my mother, who based all her arguments on your basis. I despise you, you are an absolute waste.”

Hana had wanted to catch COVID to gain a COVID passport to allow her to visit venues that she could not attend without being vaccinated or having recently recovered from COVID.

After catching Covid she had said: “I’m very happy about it because in this way I would be able to start having a “free” life like everyone else, and go back to the cinema, on vacation, to take a sauna, to the theater,

“I survived… It was intense. So now there will be the theatre, sauna, a concert… and an urgent trip to the sea.”

Hana died only days later.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.