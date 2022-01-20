Serious crash: M1 to be shut ‘through the day’ after a serious multiple vehicle crash.

The M1 southbound carriageway has been closed for several hours already after a serious accident that involved numerous vehicles. The motorway has been affected from Junction 26 for the A610 (Nottingham / Eastwood) to Junction 25 for the A52 Brian Clough Way (Nottingham / Derby).

On Thursday, January 20, at just after 3am highways bosses advised that the motorway was closed in both directions.

National Highways: East Midlands took to Twitter and said: “All emergency services are working at the scene in a response being led by @nottspolice.”

On Thursday morning, the restrictions had been eased and only the southbound carriageway was still shut. Travellers are advised to allow plenty of time for journeys particularly during Thursday’s rush hour.

Reportedly the southbound carriage will stay closed throughout the day. Investigation work is already taking place to discover what happened in the serious accident.

Matthew Catto the National Highways Duty Operations Manager for the East Midlands commented on the delays. He stated: “Due to the volume of traffic we would normally expect on the M1 during the morning rush hour we expect severe delays in the area and also on local roads as people follow the diversion.

“We advise road users to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time.”

Diversions are in place and travellers should follow the solid diamond diversion.

Derbyshire police took to Twitter to warn of traffic mounting up on local roads due to the closure. The force tweeted: “Long delays on surrounding roads as M1 Southbound J26 to J25 closed due to serious collision. M1 J28 leading to A38, the A52 and the A61 all very busy as a result.”

