Search for two missing women in Spain’s Malaga. The search is on to find two women who went missing only a day apart in Malaga.

SOS Desaparecidos, an organisation dedicated to helping find missing people and offering support to their families, has raised the alert for a missing woman from Malaga.

On Thursday, January 20, the organisation began to share the image of Francisca Cecilia Córdoba Ruiz across social media platforms. SOS Desaparecidos has called on citizens in Spain to collaborate and help locate the missing woman.

The alert says that she is 1.74m tall, has a thick build, green eyes and black hair. The woman also has multiple tattoos. Francisca Cecilia has not been heard from since January 14.

Anyone with any information has been asked to call 112, the National Police or the following phone numbers: 642 650 775 / 649 952 957.

The National Police have taken charge of the investigation looking for another missing woman in Malaga. The woman went missing only one day before Francisca Cecilia Córdoba Ruiz disappeared.

The family of Marta de la Fuente Soler reported her disappearance last Tuesday in the Malaga capital. Marta is 1.70 m tall, has a slim build, green eyes and dark hair. It is believed that she could be driving a grey Audi A4 with the registration number 7013CFL.

Anyone with any information on either of the women has been encouraged to come forward to help locate them.

