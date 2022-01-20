Breaking News – Former pope Benedict XVI failed to act on child abuse cases, an inquiry has found.

An inquiry has found that former pope Benedict XVI failed to act on four child abuse cases when he was archbishop of Munich.

The incriminating new report on the handling of child sex abuse cases in the Catholic Church in Munich was carried out by law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl today, January 20, and presented the report commissioned by the church.

Benedict, then called Josef Ratzinger, was the archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982 and failed to stop clergymen accused of abuse in four cases during his tenure.

It is alleged that the accused remained active in their church roles despite the known abuse.

He has denied all claims.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

