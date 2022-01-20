Novak Djokovic gets set to sue Australia for millions over his “ill-treatment.”

The world Number One tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is reportedly getting set to sue the government in Australia over his recent deportation. He was thrown out of Australia due to a long battle over coronavirus visas with the authorities.

He had been set to play in the Australian Open but is now back in Serbia. According to the Sun: the grand slam champion is talking with his lawyers over a $6 million lawsuit against the government over his “ill-treatment” in Australia.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Any compensation claim would have to include damages to cover what he could have won if the defending Australian Open champion had won in Australia.

A source told The Sun: “It’s well known that Novak and his family feel he was poorly treated in the quarantine hotel in Melbourne,

“His mother revealed how it was full of fleas and maggots. He was kept a virtual prisoner.”

Recently principal lawyer Maggie Taaffe from AHWC Immigration had said that if deported Djokovic would be within his rights to sue.

Speaking to The Herald Sun she said: “It’s possible he could certainly make a claim for compensation for being detained unlawfully because that was what the decision ultimately came to – the decision was procedurally unfair, it was unlawful.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.