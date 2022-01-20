Natanya Brook: Mum discovered body of X-Factor and The Voice star who died unexpectedly aged 23

Natanya Brook: Mum discovered the body of X-Factor and The Voice star who died unexpectedly aged 23.

THE mum of avid gamer Natanya Brook, who auditioned for both The X-Factor and The Voice, tragically found her daughters dead body after she had died unexpectedly aged 23. Brook is believed to have died while playing Xbox with her friends, an inquest heard.

The avid gamer passed away suddenly on August 1 last year while gaming with friends in a virtual reality room. The inquest heard how Brook stayed up until at least 2 am the morning of her death but during the middle of a game, Tanya – as she was known to her friends – suddenly stopped talking and fell silent.

Ms Brook’s mum, Jenny, told the court Tanya’s gaming friends who were playing with her at the time, remembered hearing the gamer suddenly say “ooh, I feel…” and then silence.

Jenny said: “It’s like a light switch went out. That brings me a little bit of peace as I know she wasn’t in any sort of pain as they would have heard it.

“I still have a gaping hole in me and miss her as she was such an amazing bright light in my life.”

Jenny said that when she checked on her daughter on the morning of August 1 she found her laying up against the bed, but thought she was asleep. However, when she checked on her again, she was in the same position.

The mum tried performing CPR but Ms Brook was sadly pronounced dead by paramedics.

Describing the heartbreak of losing her daughter, who was also her full-time carer, former landlady Jenny told the hearing: “Tanya was my best friend.

“I told her everything and she told me everything. Even some of the things I didn’t want to know.

“She had the best sense of humour, and nobody I know had a bad memory of her.

“Tanya was a real people’s person and could easily stop people arguing. This girl was beyond amazing.”

An autopsy was unable to determine the exact cause of the sudden death but noted that Tanya’s history of epilepsy was the likely cause.

Speaking about the finding, Jenny Brook added: “We always told Tanya her epilepsy was a diagnosis and not an excuse to not do anything, and that’s how she lived her life.

“She changed people’s lives whether it be encouraging people to sing or making them smile.

“She just had this ability to pull people towards her. I don’t think there is any more she could’ve done in her 23 years.”

