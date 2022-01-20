Man hospitalised with serious injuries after being assaulted in Spain’s Sevilla.

The victim has been hospitalised after having suffered serious injuries in the attack. One man has already been arrested by the local police.

On Thursday morning, January 20, the local police of Sevilla swung into action. Local police officers arrested a 34-year-old man who has been accused of assaulting another man. The man had also tried to rob his victim. The victim was 40 years old and was attacked in the Gran Plaza area of Sevilla.

The Sevilla emergency services took to social media to say that they had caught the alleged attacker. The victim is suffering from serious injuries to his face and was taken to hospital.

The attacker was caught red-handed by local police officers. It has now been discovered that the attacker had previously been arrested a shocking 28 times.

No further details are known regarding the victim’s state of health at this moment in time.

