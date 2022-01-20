A video of a maskless passenger on the Madrid Metro has gone viral after he refused to wear a mask despite complaints from others.

A video of a maskless man on the Madrid Metro has gone viral today, January 20, after he refused to put on the mask despite the fact that several passengers explained to him that it was mandatory.

A woman tried to make him see the risks of not wearing the mask, telling him: “You are putting yourself in danger of contagion,” to which the man replied, “ah, that’s your opinion.”

Hearing another passenger ask him to put on his mask, he replied: “Ma’am, shut up.”

After that, his fellow passengers asked him again to put on the mask, but he replied: “I don’t feel like it.”

“Are you going to tell me what I should do or not?” he continued.

A passenger again explained to him that it was mandatory to wear a mask: “If they see you right now they will kick you out.

Seeing that he did not want to abide by the rule, the passengers asked him to get off the train.

However, the situation became tenser, with the man responding to a woman, who had called him “clever.”

Dos personas recriminan a un hombre que no lleva la mascarilla en el metro 📹 Madrid pic.twitter.com/eZzxxLVqFn — SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) January 19, 2022

He said: “Next to you I am a god,” to which she asked him to get off the train again: “well, get off god, and leave us fools here all together.”

The man’s response is none other than to wish her death: “Perfect, I hope you die.”

This dispute is added to others that have occurred on public transport, which were triggered by passengers refusing to wear masks.

In July 2021, a passenger lost his eye when he was attacked in a carriage by a passenger who had refused to wear a mask.

