Kieran Hayler devastated over sex assault claims

Kieran Hayler is devastated over sex assault claims. Katie Price’s former husband has denied all the allegations against him.

The historic sex assault allegations have been denied by Kieran. According to reports, it is alleged that the assaults took place several years ago.

Speaking to The Mirror Kieran’s spokesperson commented: “Kieran is absolutely devastated by these untrue allegations and has requested to meet the investigating officer as soon as possible to clear his name.

“He is certain that these allegations are false and have been fabricated by a third party in an act of revenge. He will fight to clear his name and moreover for those responsible to be brought to justice.”

According to the paper, Kieran has been asked to voluntarily attend an interview with Sussex police at a police station next week.

Katie Price has taken to social media and hit out at her former husband. The pair share children Jett and Bunny together.

Katie has called Kieran a liar and a cretin. “Finally, everyone who said I was a liar will now know what a perverted cretin @officialkieranhayler really is,” commented Katie on social media.

“They are so brave for coming forward. There is still more to come. He deserves to be in jail for life abs [sic] also hasn’t been revealed and it’s shocking.”

In another post, she added to the allegations and said: “I caught @officialkieranhayler grooming her and reported him to the police then finally divorced him. I wasn’t believed by authorities.”

Katie also told fans: “I want to make this clear the police came to me requesting a statement, I did not go to the police this time around. Please respect this girl for coming forward as I know how traumatic it’s been for everyone and I hundred percent [sic] stick by her.”

