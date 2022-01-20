Inferno: Explosions heard as firefighters battle Wakefield blaze in Yorkshire.

Around 80 firefighters from 13 different fire stations rushed to fight a blaze in West Yorkshire on the evening of Wednesday, January 19. Explosions had been heard and one local resident thought that fireworks had been set off. The resident then found out that the industrial estate had become an inferno.

According to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, a car workshop and a concrete factory were affected by the blaze off Dale Street in Ossett.

Residents in the area had been asked to keep their windows closed. Locals reported seeing smoke from over two and a half miles away.

According to reports two buildings had been destroyed on the industrial estate.

Yorkshire Live reported that one warehouse had been decimated. Speaking to the paper a local explained how she saw the flames as she was putting her baby to bed. The resident said: “I’m scared for anyone close by and hope everyone stays safe and smart,”

“People are still driving down the road, over the fire hoses to just be turned around.”

The inferno was reported to the emergency services at around 8:20pm. The plume of smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. Residents were warned by the fire service that power cuts could occur in the area.

