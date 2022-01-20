Identifying the woman with Iñaki Urdangarin in the now infamous photo

IDENTIFYING the woman with Iñaki Urdangarin in the infamous photo took less than 24 hours as she was revealed as a co-worker.

The Spanish press pack has been out in force following the revelation of the alleged relationship between Iñaki Urdangarin, disgraced husband of Princess Cristina and a mystery woman

The mystery is no more as it transpires according to El Correo that she is 43-year-old mother of two Ainhoa Armentia who works at the Imaz & Asociados law firm which specialises in tax and labour matters where Urdangarin has been taken on as a consultant whilst allowed out of prison.

Following the article in the Spanish magazine Lecturas which hit the kiosks on Wednesday January 19, the press was on the prowl between his mother’s home and his office the following day and he was asked for his comments about the photographs.

Perhaps both surprisingly and confusingly, the 54-year-old responded with two short sentences saying “Things happen and we are going to manage it in the best possible way” and with regards to his family “We will manage with the utmost calm and together, as always.”

In the meantime, his second son second son, Pablo Urdangarin, 21, told the press “We are all going to love each other the same.”

So far, the Infanta has not been available to comment although according to HOLA! magazine, on Wednesday, an insider source had said the photographs of her husband had not caught her by surprise and that “she already knew”.

