Help to plant a tree in Villajoyosa on Arbour Day, January 30

COINCIDING with Spain’s Tree Day, Villajoyosa plans to plant 420 trees and shrubs between 10am and 1.30pm on January 30.

The activity in the Robella district at the site of the former municipal rubbish dump will be open to all those wishing to participate, announced La Vilas’s Environment councillor Jose Carlos Gil.

The different species of Aleppo pines, stone pines (which produce pine kernels), kermes oaks, rosemary, esparto and sictus, are being provided by the regional government’s Environment department.

“It will not be necessary to register beforehand to take part or to bring anything,” Gil said. “The town hall will provide all the necessary tools and materials, together with a cistern lorry for watering the newly-planted trees and shrubs.”

His department has organised the tree-planting session to assist the local environment by reforesting with native Mediterranean trees and plants, the councillor explained. “But no less important, we want people to enjoy a family day together, while passing on a message of awareness, respect and the importance of caring for nature to the young,” Gil added.

More information is available from 966 810 090 (Monday to Friday between 9am and 2pm) or the [email protected] email address.