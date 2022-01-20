Guardia Civil divers find body of missing Huelva fisherman

The body of a fisherman missing since last Tuesday 18 has been located by Guardia Civil divers off Huelva coast

Guardia Civil divers from the Special Underwater Activities Group (GEA) have today, Thursday, January 20, finally located the body of a man who has been missing since last Tuesday 18. The man had been reported missing after falling overboard from the fishing boat Bienvenido Primero, into the waters off the coast of Huelva.

As reported by Maritime Rescue sources to Europa Press, the missing person’s body was found about 5.8 nautical miles southwest of the town of Matalascañas, at around 5:20pm this afternoon.

Subsequently, the body has been transferred to the Levante dock in the Port of Huelva. From there it will be delivered to the Judicial Police.

The search and rescue operation that began on Tuesday 18, involved vessels of the Maritime Rescue and Guardia Civil, as well as a Maritime Rescue helicopter, all under the coordination of the Huelva Maritime Center, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

