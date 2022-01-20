Guardia Civil arrest one of Colombia’s ‘most-wanted’ in Madrid

One of Colombia’s most-wanted fugitives has been arrested in Madrid by the Guardia Civil



Guardia Civil officers in Madrid, this Wednesday, January 19, arrested one of Colombia’s most-wanted criminals, who is the subject of an extradition process requested by the authorities of his country. He is allegedly wanted for the crimes of murder, and of belonging to a criminal organisation.

His arrest took place in the town of Brunete, and the 41-year-old, FCC, known as ‘Pinocho’ or ‘El Ganadero’ in Colombia, is now in the custody of the National Court as a result.

In his native country, this individual is considered to be the leader of the organized crime group ‘Los Pachenca’, a position he achieved after the arrests of several other historical leaders of this criminal group.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



With more than 18 years of criminal history, he is known to have strong links with other notorious criminal groups such as ‘Los Mellizos’, and the ‘Frente Resistencia Tayrona’.

The detainee allegedly played the role of drug trafficking coordinator, operating under the command of Hernan Giraldo, alias ‘El Patron de la Sierra’. Giraldo is considered by the Colombian authorities to be responsible for several cases of sexual abuse of children in the country.