WATCH: Green campaigner lectures GMB viewers on conservatories, while sat in her conservatory

This morning, January 20, green campaigner Angela Terry appeared on GMB calling for conservatories to be banned in the UK – while sitting in her own conservatory.

Ms Terry, 47, said Brits need to get rid of the glass houses because they “act like a furnace” for the rest of the home.

The environmental scientist claimed the conservatory ban would be about “having a no regret” policy and protecting the planet.

However, she was sat in her own conservatory in Wells, Somerset, while brazenly calling for the ban.

GMB presenter Susanna Reid pointed out the hypocrisy and asked why she can have one but “nobody else is allowed one from now on.”

Ms Terry claimed this is because she bought her house with the conservatory already built, so she is exempt from the new legislation.

With increasingly warmer summers, conservatories can overheat as they trap the sun, regulations are being brought in that could see less and less of them being built.

As of June this year, conservatories intended as part of a new development will need to prove that it will not create “unwanted solar gain.”

Ms Terry, whose company One Home works on climate issues with the media, told GMB: “It’s all about how the world is warming.”

“So our planet is getting hotter and hotter and hotter as global warming takes hold. What we saw in 2019 was temperatures reaching 39C.”

“By 2050, which is only 30 years away, every other summer will be as hot as that summer.”

“So we’re looking at heatwaves and unbearable heat becoming regular. And what conservatories do is they concentrate that heat and act like a furnace for the rest of your house basically.”

“So they build up heat all throughout the day so it just makes staying cool in your home much much harder.”

“So that’s the real problem when we talk about future-proofing. Because if a developer is building a house today and putting a conservatory up, you’ll assume that house will be around in 30 years.”

Don't have conservatories they're really bad for the environment…says environmental scientist speaking live from her conservatory. #FFS https://t.co/7Y9sabEYN1 — Steve Eaton (@SteveEaton3) January 20, 2022

“So it’s about having a no regret policy. So once they’re up we know people don’t want to take them down, which is fine… obviously, I’m in my conservatory here.”

“When we bought the house it was here, so we’re trying to keep people safe ultimately.”

Ms Reid asked: “You’re saying you’re all right in your conservatory, yours is still going to stand… but nobody else is allowed to have one from now on. Is that your point?”

Ms Terry hit back: “So this house came with a conservatory on it. The new legislation is saying not to build new ones because we know the world is getting warmer.”

“What you’re doing is building infrastructure and we’re doing it all round the UK that isn’t fit for purpose for when we have hotter and hotter weather.”

Twitter users couldn’t help but point out the obvious, with one user writing: “People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. You couldn’t make it up if you tried.”

Another wrote: “you misunderstand .. when she says conservatories she doesn’t mean hers she means yours. Clear?”

However, Ms Terry seemed oblivious and was happy with how her performance was on GMB, tweeting: “Delighted to speak on GMB about why conservatories are SO not fit for purpose as we try & stay safe due to #globalwarming.”

“By 2050 there is a heatwave expected every year! 20 per cent of homes currently overheat even in cool summers.”

