Government rejects new cross-Channel power cable project despite energy crisis

A cross-Channel power cable project has been rejected by the government despite the energy crisis currently ravaging Europe. In the face of soaring prices, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has decided to reject Aquind’s plans to create a new electricity link between the UK and France.

The project would have seen the project connect Normandy in France with Portsmouth in England, where campaigners have been protesting against the development for years. The proposal was controversial as a company director, Alexander Temerko, has previously donated more than £1m to the Conservative Party.

If the cross-Channel power cable project has been given the go-ahead, it would have reignited the Tory sleaze row that started last year. But a letter published on the Planning Inspectorate website showed Mr Kwarteng had decided to “refuse development consent” having considered his obligations under the energy National Policy Statement.

Berwick-upon-Tweed MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan, now the International Trade Secretary, removed herself from the process in July over funding received by Northumberland Conservatives.

The proposed £1.2bn interconnector had faced stiff opposition in Portsmouth, where campaigners had argued against the route, adding that the construction would have led to chaos in a densely-populated City and destroyed landmarks.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, a Labour frontbencher, said to Sky News: “The government have finally seen sense and stopped the disastrous Aquind project.

“This is a victory for the people of Portsmouth over years of uncertainty and Tory cronyism.”

The case for the cross-Channel power cable project was strengthened after a fire knocked out another power link at Sellinge in Kent. It is not due to be running again until 2023. The blaze contributed to the unprecedented surge in wholesale gas costs last year – costs that are tipped to result in a 50% rise in the energy price cap in April to an average of £2,000.

The scenario sparked a big debate over energy security Europe-wide amid the rush for renewables to bolster action against climate change.

