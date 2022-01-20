GMB viewers furious with Dr Hilary AGAIN over Covid claims

Dr Hilary has GMB viewers furious again over his claims around the sudden easing of Covid Plan B.

Resident Good Morning Britain doctor, Dr Hilary, has GMB viewers furious again this morning, January 20, over his claims around the sudden easing of Covid Plan B, claiming it is “too much too soon.”

Appearing on the popular morning show, Dr Hilary urged for caution despite the number of Covid cases in Britain dropping.

Yesterday, Boris Johnson announced the easing of the Plan B Covid restrictions that will see an end to mandatory vaccine passports and wearing face masks in public.

Dr Hilary said: “This is a worry to many, many people. It’s not just me who thinks it’s too much too soon.”

“Teachers, NHS providers, the Royal College of Nursing, Unison, they’re all very concerned that taking away all restrictions suddenly despite the data is too much too soon.”

He added that while hospitality will be happy with the easing of restrictions, “hospitals would be horrified.”

🚨🚨 Dr Hilary Jones – ‘Right now we have so many people in hospital, so many on ventilators’ FACT CHECK

➡️ Numbers on ventilators lowest since July – more empty critical care beds than those with Covid ➡️ Half in hospital with Covid but not for it pic.twitter.com/CUdQX0UXzY — Jamie Jenkins (@statsjamie) January 20, 2022

As of today, people will no longer have to work from home and children in secondary schools will no longer have to wear masks in the classroom.

Next Thursday, January 27, Covid passes and mandatory face masks will end.

The most major change will come on March 24, when people will no longer have to isolate even if they test positive.

Dr Hilary was critical of the changes, arguing that is will increase transmission “enormously.”

He added: “If you’re not self-isolating despite having Covid then you’re taking that virus out into the community.”

“Despite vaccination, there will be a lot of people who still don’t have immunity, or in whom the vaccination hasn’t been effective.”

He has also made a complete U-turn on his views around NHS staff needing mandatory vaccinations, angering viewers.

One Twitter user wrote: “Dr. Hillary making a complete 180⁰ u-turn now that the narrative bubble is about to pop. Never forget this c**t was one of the top people lying to us and pushing the propaganda on a daily basis.”

Another Tweeted: “Dr Hillary Jones @GMB Still Spouting Dodgy Numbers. Attempting to Deceive Viewers. He’s a Dangerous Lying face Liar And Must Be reigned in.”

Another quipped: “Dr Hillary will meet himself coming back given how much he U Turns.”

