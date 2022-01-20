Everton player has bail extended again in child sex offences case.

AN Everton player arrested on suspicion of child sex offences has had his bail extended again. He has now had his bail extended multiple times by Greater Manchester Police.

The player, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Friday, July 16, 2021, and initially had his bail date set for a month later before it was extended until October.

It was then subsequently pushed back to Sunday, January 16, 2022, which in turn was extended to Wednesday, January 19.

Now, according to Mirror Football, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that the player’s bail has now been extended until April 17.

Everton are believed to be cooperating with police in their ongoing investigations after suspending the top-flight player following his arrest.

At the time of his arrest last year, Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers arrested a man on Friday 16 July 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences.

“He is on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Everton also released a statement, it read: “Everton can confirm it has suspended a player pending a police investigation.

“The Club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time.”

Rumours have continued to circulate online as to the identity of the club’s star, with many likening the unnamed star to disgraced former Sunderland player Adam Johnson, who was found guilty of sexual activity with a child in 2016 and sentenced to six years in prison. He was released in 2019 after serving half his sentence.

