Estepona to create over a thousand jobs with two new luxury hotels

Estepona is set to create over a thousand jobs with the opening of two new luxury hotels as part of its sustainable and luxury tourism project.

On January 19 at Fitur, the mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, presented the sustainable urban development project that will involve the construction of two large luxury tourist complexes. A total of 630 million euros will be invested in the project by the company Globalia and more than a thousand jobs will be created in what will be one of the largest tourism projects in Andalucia.

The mayor spoke of the progress made by the city over the last decade towards a more sustainable urban model and greater quality of life. García Urbano highlighted the efforts made by the City Council to turn the city into a quality tourist destination, efforts that have been complemented by large private initiatives favouring Estepona’s economic and social development.

The first project will be in the area of Guadalobón, around 800 meters from the city centre and over an area of 63 hectares, where a hotel complex with luxury apartments and villas and a wide range of bars and restaurants are to be opened.

There are also plans for sociocultural development in the area, with a university campus and a riverside park that will be connected to the route that runs along the coast.

The second project will be in Arroyo Vaquero and will cover an area of more than 60 hectares. Another luxury tourist complex will be built with a wide range of sporting facilities and other cultural and recreational establishments.

The mayor of Estepona praised the capacity that the city has shown to attract investment and generate employment.

