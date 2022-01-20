Dutch theatres and museums used as beauty salons to get around COVID restrictions

Dutch cultural establishments such as theatres and museums have been used as make-shift hairdressers and beauty salons to get around the strict COVID restrictions implemented by the government.

Dozens of museums and other cultural establishments temporarily became hairdressers and beauty salons in the Netherlands to protest against the strict health restrictions that have been implemented in the country.

A hairdresser and two nail technicians worked on visitors surrounded by valuable works of art at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, while two barbers set up their chairs on the stage of the Concertgebouw, the city’s most important concert hall, as the orchestra played Charles Ives’ Symphony No. 2.

The cultural sector considers it unfair to have to be closed when the restrictions were lifted last week for shops and “contact professionals” such as hairdressers, nail technicians and even sex workers.

The authorities sent warnings to some of the 70 establishments that participated in the protest.

“We wanted them to understand that a visit to the museum is safe and we should be open,” said the director of the Van Gogh Museum, Emilie Gordenker.

Physical exercise classes were given at the Mauritshuis museum in the Hague, which houses Vermeer’s famous painting Girl with a Pearl Earring.

The protest is the latest in a series of actions of civil disobedience in the Netherlands, where people are tired of the anti-COVID measures which are some of the strictest in Europe.

