Dead whale washes up on Estepona beach

A dead whale was contemplated by numerous residents of Estepona after it washed up on La Rada beach this morning.

A dead whale appeared on the central beach of La Rada, Estepona, this morning, January 20. The City Council is discussing the best protocol to follow to remove the animal’s body, according to local sources.

Numerous residents went to the beach to see the whale’s large body and have shared videos and images of it on social networks. The whale, which is more than 12 metres long, is a fin whale, a species that is common in the Alboran Sea and throughout the Mediterranean.

Experts confirmed that the whale had been dead for several days, as the body was swollen. They also stated that it is not common to find whales washed up on beaches because “there are not many of them”, but it can happen, and the whales are usually dead when it does.

