BREAKING: Covid restrictions lifted in Northern Ireland as “the peak has passed”

During a meeting at Stormont today, January 20, ministers Ministers in Northern Ireland have agreed to ease some of the Covid restrictions.

From tomorrow, the rule of six at tables and table service only will be scrapped. There will also no longer be a cap on the number of households meeting inside domestic settings.

People will not need to show proof of exemption from wearing face coverings as of tomorrow, and the guidance on working from home will change to working from home where possible.

From next Wednesday, January 26, nightclubs will reopen and vaccine passports will be scrapped in hospitality – however, they will still be needed for nightclubs.

People wanting to access pubs, nightclubs, restaurants and other licensed premises have needed to provide proof of vaccination, a negative lateral flow rest or proof of previous Covid infection.

These same rules have also applied for entry into large indoor and outdoor events such as concerts and sporting matches.

The remaining Covid measures will be reviewed on February 10.

