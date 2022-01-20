COVID restrictions extended in five autonomous communities and relaxed in two

Five autonomous communities have taken the decision to extend the current COVID restrictions until the end of January, while another two have relaxed them.

La Rioja, Andalucia, Navarra, the Canary Islands and Galicia will all extend their extraordinary anti-COVID restrictions until the end of the month, whereas Cataluña and Cantabria have decided to relax them.

Although the cumulative incidence (currently at 3,286 for every 100,000 inhabitants) has been improving for the last 48 hours after increasing uninterruptedly for eleven weeks, the number is still very high and, according to the minister of Health, Carolina Darias, must be analysed “cautiously” to determine whether “we have reached the peak of the sixth wave or we are very close”.

Cataluña

In Cataluña, the night-time curfew from 1 to 6 a.m. will be lifted but the rest of the restrictions will be extended at least another week. The limit on the number of people who may gather in a group, the limited capacities in different establishments, the COVID certificate and the early closing time of night-time establishments will be in place for at least another week, until January 27.

Cantabria

This Wednesday, the COVID passport stopped being mandatory for access to food and drink establishments after the Health Department decided not to extend this measure, which has been in place for 40 days.

La Rioja

La Rioja has chosen to extend the current measures until January 31, which include the early closing time of bars and restaurants (1:00 a.m.) and the use of the COVID passport for entry to bars, restaurants and tourist attractions.

Andalucia

A COVID passport or a negative test continues to be required for entry to bars and restaurants until January 31. All health districts in Andalucia are at a very high risk.

Navarra

Measures such as the early closing time of bars and restaurants (1:00 a.m.) and the maximum number of people who may sit together have been extended until January 31. The COVID passport continues to be required for certain enclosed spaces.

Canary Islands

The Canary Islands will extend the use of the COVID passport another month, until February 15. People who arrive from other autonomous communities will need to present the certificate of vaccination, a negative test or the certificate showing they have recovered from the virus less than six months ago.

Galicia

Galicia has decided to extend the ban on people who do not live together meeting between 3:00 and 6:00 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. It will also extend the rest of the restrictions for another fifteen days. The COVID passport will continue to be required for entry to bars, restaurants, hospitals, cultural events, gyms and hotels.

