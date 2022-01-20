Covid numbers in Spain - Thursday, January 20.

Here are the Covid numbers for Spain on Thursday, January 20



Spain’s Ministry of Health has released the Covid-19 data collected from the autonomous communities this Thursday, January 20. Figures show that there have been 157,447 new cases, 55,002 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours. These figures are lower than those of the corresponding day last week, when 159,161 positives were reported.

According to official statistics, since the start of the pandemic, the total number of infections in Spain has risen to 8,834,363. In the last 14 days, the accumulated incidence stands at 3,279.36 points per 100,000 inhabitants. This is compared to an incidence of 3,286.44 points yesterday, Wednesday 19.

Today’s reports shows another 162 new deaths have been registered, compared to 112 last week. According to data collected by the Ministry, a total of 91,599 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain.

There are currently 18,934 patients hospitalised for Covid-19 throughout Spain (19,000 yesterday), and 2,204 in the ICU (2,230 yesterday).

In the last 24 hours, there have been 2,471 admissions (2,483 yesterday), and 2,436 registrations (2,513 yesterday). The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 15.20 per cent (15.25 per cent yesterday), and in ICUs at 23.30 per cent (23.59 per cent yesterday).

A total of 2,352,064 diagnostic tests were carried out by the autonomous communities, of which 871,062 were PCR, and another 1,481,002 antigen tests, with an overall rate of 5,001.60 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 38.63 per cent, compared to 39.31 yesterday, Wednesday 19. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below 5 per cent before the spread of the virus can be considered as ‘controlled’, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

