Coronation Street’s Charlie Condou heartbroken as he reveals beloved sister’s death

Coronation Street’s Charlie Condou is heartbroken as he reveals his beloved sister has passed away.

The former 49-year-old Corrie actor Charlie Condou has been left heartbroken by his sister’s death. He took to Twitter to reveal that his sister Niki Shisley had lost her ovarian cancer battle “a few days ago”.

Charlie had played Marcus Dent on ITV’s Coronation Street. A fundraiser has been set up in honour of Niki. Charlie told fans: “in memory of my beautiful sister, who died a few days ago.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Niki was the author of Fragile, and she had been fighting ovarian cancer for years.

Everyone rushed to support Charlie in his grief. Jane Danson from Coronation Street said: “Charlie, so very sad to hear this. Sending love to you and to your family.”

Radio 2’s Gabby Roslin sent her love and said: “Sending you my deepest sympathies and love.”

Sue Perkins also commented and said: “I’m so sorry,”

Charlie had previously told fans that Niki had been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. He shared a heart-warming photo showing the pair cuddled up together and said: “My bloody incredible sister, a true warrior, role model, inspiration and all round badass,

“She’s just started chemotherapy for her third bout of cancer with an abundance of grace, serenity and acceptance. I’m in awe. I love you.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.