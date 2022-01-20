Conducted tours of Alfaz’s Moli de Manec visits continue in February

ALFAZ’S Culture and Heritage department will be organising another conducted tour of the Moli de Manec watermill in February.

“This activity has been very well-received,” explained Culture and Heritage councillor Manuel Casado, who announced that the next visit is scheduled for Sunday, February 20.

“It is held in the open air for small groups with sessions in English, and details the history of the mill which was used to process flour in the Carbonera area,” he said.

The mill, which was built between the end of the 18th century and beginning of the 19th, had an upper floor with living quarters for the miller and his family with the machinery and equipment below.

Alicante University has created a virtual reconstruction of the mill’s surroundings and machinery which allows visitors to “enter” the installations, learning how the grain was transformed into flour, and tracing the route taken by the water that was used to power the mill.

The €250 cost of rehabilitating the ruined mill, which became municipal property in 1999, was financed by the European Union’s Regional Development Fund, FEDER.