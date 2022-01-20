Chilly start to the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s day on the River Jucar

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club had a chilly start of 2 degrees on the River Jucar’s Section B3.

There were only nine contestants for their latest Winter League match, and with a very cold beginning to the day, temperatures never rose above 9 degrees.

Some good-sized fish were caught, with Steve Hartwell’s best-of-the-day weighing in at 4.325 kilos, but although there were no dry nets, fish were far and few between until an hour before the anglers were preparing to go.

“Must have warmed up a little or was it the lunch break?” asked club secretary Jeff Richards

Best total weight of the day of 22.775 kilos went to Steve Hartwell on Peg 20 and between them, the club members caught 30 fish weighing 66 kilos, with several weighing more than four kilos.

“We are a very friendly club and always happy to welcome new members,” Steve said.

For further information, contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or [email protected]).