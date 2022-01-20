Brexit: Australia trade deal ‘as one-sided as the Ashes’

Brexit: Australia trade deal is ‘as one-sided as the Ashes’, according to a Tory MP.

According to Tory MP Neil Hudson, the post-Brexit free trade agreement (FTA) that the government has agreed with Australia is ‘as one-sided as the Ashes.’

The Tory MP believes that the deal could see the UK market flooded with cheap Australian meat imports that would challenge and undercut British farmers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Speaking in the Commons Hudson said: “Free trade agreements should be fair to both partners.”

He went on to add: “The Australian FTA, dare I say it, like the Ashes cricket series, is a bit one-sided in favour of Australia.”

Hudson believes that ministers need to reassure farmers in the UK that the deal struck would enable the UK to “turn down the supply of meat” from Australia in the future. Anne-Maria Trevelyan the international trade secretary believes that the safeguards put in place will protect British farmers.

In other trade talks, the government has started negotiating with the US regarding the British steel and aluminium tariffs. The tariffs were put in place when Donald Trump was president.

Shadow trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has hit out at the Prime Minister and claimed that he is less bothered about jobs in the steel sector than he is about saving his own job.

Thomas-Symonds commented: “The prime minister has been more interested in saving his own job than he has in saving jobs in the steel sector,”

“The longer these tariffs they remain in place the more damage to our steel sector.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.