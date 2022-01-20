Breaking: Ghislaine Maxwell files for retrial

Breaking: Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly filed for a retrial after one juror did not reveal their “sex abuse trauma.”

According to reports Maxwell’s lawyers have now filed for a retrial. Maxwell hopes to see her sex trafficking conviction overturned. She had been found guilty on five counts of grooming girls for Jeffrey Epstein.

According to The Mail Online, lawyers had proceeded with a court filing on Friday. A motion for a retrial had been filed under seal. The motion though references Juror No. 50, Scotty David.

In a letter written to Judge Alison Nathan, Maxwell’s attorney Bobbi C. Sternheim commented: “For the reasons set forth in the Motion, we request that all submissions pertaining to Juror No. 50 remain under seal until the Court rules on the Motion.”

Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial had lasted several weeks in New York. Juror Scotty David had told other jurors how he had been sexually abused as a child. The information was passed on during the jury’s deliberations and could have affected Maxwell’s verdict.

Earlier this month the US State Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams filed a letter with a federal court. The letter said: “In particular, the juror has described being a victim of sexual abuse.

“Assuming the accuracy of the reporting, the juror asserted that he ‘flew through’ the prospective juror questionnaire and does not recall being asked whether he had been a victim of sexual abuse, but stated that ‘he would have answered honestly’.”

