Boris and Carrie Johnson’s baby daughter ‘hit quite badly’ by Covid

Boris and Carrie Johnson’s baby daughter Romy was ‘hit quite badly’ by Covid, according to reports.

Last week Boris Johnson disappeared from public view when it was revealed that a member of his family was infected with COVID. Reportedly young Romy has been ill with the virus. She is now said to be on the mend according to The Daily Mail.

When it was revealed that Johnson had been in close contact with a relative suffering from Covid he cancelled a Lancashire visit. A spokesperson had commented that the Prime Minister would: “follow the guidance for vaccinated close contacts, including daily testing and limiting contact with others”.

That same day Boris apologised to the Queen over parties held at Downing Street. Boozy parties had been held the day before Prince Philip was laid to rest.

Speaking to Sky News on Tuesday the Prime Minister apologised but claimed he did not know the party was against the rules.

Johnson commented: “I do humbly apologise to people for misjudgements that were made.”

On Wednesday, January 19, the Prime Minister faced a grilling at the Prime Minister’s Questions. Labour scored a victory against him as before he spoke Tory MP Christian Wakeford defected to Labour.

In his resignation letter, Wakeford hit out at the Prime Minister and said: “Britain needs a government focused on tackling the cost of living crisis and providing a path out of the pandemic that protects living standards and defends the security of all.

“It needs a government that upholds the highest standards of integrity and probity in public life and sadly both you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves.”

