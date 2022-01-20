Benidorm’s Toni Perez tells fellow mayors that the time has come for alliances

By
Linda Hall
-
0
MADRID MEETING: Valencian Community mayors discussed joining forces Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM’S mayor Toni Perez has urged the Valencian Community’s Sun and Sand municipalities to join forces.

Perez invited 19 other Valencian Community mayors from tourist municipalities to a meeting during the Fitur tourism trade fair in Madrid.

Despite the different political orientation of many of the mayors, practically all attended.

“Confronted with the new challenges we all face, the best way to achieve our aims and reach our targets is by working hand-in-hand, unifying operations,” read the document that accompanied Perez’s invitation.

The association’s objectives would include creating “a space for reflection and debate” where members could share experiences and knowledge, progressing via common strategies adapted to each tourist destination.

Thanking the mayors who attended the meeting, Perez emphasised the opportunities resulting from an alliance of the Valencian Community’s Sun and Sea tourist destinations.


“We are cities, towns and municipalities used to attending – in some cases all year round and in others at certain periods – to a population much larger than the municipal Padron,” Perez pointed out. “This we can overcome with public and municipal efforts.”

Following the meeting, Benidorm’s mayor argued that the future association would set an example of “public co-governance” and said he was convinced that this was the route to follow.

“We have reached a moment of great transformation and the Valencian Community’s leading Sun and Sea destinations cannot get left behind,” Perez insisted.


“The debate on funding is never-ending, but at present there are great opportunities from Europe, via the Spanish and autonomous governments, which are directed at tourism,” he added.

“Alliances and associations will provide the means of using influence to obtain benefits for us all,” Perez predicted.

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

