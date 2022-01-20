Benidorm’s Toni Perez tells fellow mayors that the time has come for alliances

BENIDORM’S mayor Toni Perez has urged the Valencian Community’s Sun and Sand municipalities to join forces.

Perez invited 19 other Valencian Community mayors from tourist municipalities to a meeting during the Fitur tourism trade fair in Madrid.

Despite the different political orientation of many of the mayors, practically all attended.

“Confronted with the new challenges we all face, the best way to achieve our aims and reach our targets is by working hand-in-hand, unifying operations,” read the document that accompanied Perez’s invitation.

The association’s objectives would include creating “a space for reflection and debate” where members could share experiences and knowledge, progressing via common strategies adapted to each tourist destination.

Thanking the mayors who attended the meeting, Perez emphasised the opportunities resulting from an alliance of the Valencian Community’s Sun and Sea tourist destinations.

“We are cities, towns and municipalities used to attending – in some cases all year round and in others at certain periods – to a population much larger than the municipal Padron,” Perez pointed out. “This we can overcome with public and municipal efforts.”

Following the meeting, Benidorm’s mayor argued that the future association would set an example of “public co-governance” and said he was convinced that this was the route to follow.

“We have reached a moment of great transformation and the Valencian Community’s leading Sun and Sea destinations cannot get left behind,” Perez insisted.

“The debate on funding is never-ending, but at present there are great opportunities from Europe, via the Spanish and autonomous governments, which are directed at tourism,” he added.

“Alliances and associations will provide the means of using influence to obtain benefits for us all,” Perez predicted.