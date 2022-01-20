Andalucia extends the Covid passport and use of masks

Juanma Moreno has announced the extension of Covid passports and masks in Andalucia
Juanma Moreno, the president of Andalucia, today, Thursday, January 20, announced that the community will maintain the Covid passport, and the mandatory use of the mask, “until the incidence is very slight”. He also insisted that the use of the passport could be prolonged “for a long time”.
“We are going to continue with the current measures, the mask is a safe instrument, and the Covid passport too. The Covid passport is a reliable instrument that bears fruit, and works very well”, he stressed.
Adding, “Thanks to the involvement of sectors such as the hospitality industry, we are going to extend it for a sufficient period, so that it continues to contribute to reducing infections, until the incidence becomes very slight”.
In line with his message that “we must continue to be cautious in the face of the virus”, Moreno questioned the relaxation of measures in the United Kingdom, stating that he considered it “tremendously hasty” on the part of the British Government to withdraw the use of masks.
Regarding the evolution of the pandemic in the region, Moreno offered suggestions that combined optimism and caution, “We are going to bend the curve, but we may still have three weeks of a certain intensity left, and we have to be cautious”.
Moreno reiterated his Government’s call for vaccination among the population that has not yet received the coronavirus vaccine, “It has not been shown that the mildest character of Omicron is what reduces mortality, what really prevents deaths is the vaccine”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
