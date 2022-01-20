Andalucia extends the Covid passport and use of masks

Juanma Moreno has announced the extension of Covid passports and masks in Andalucia



Juanma Moreno, the president of Andalucia, today, Thursday, January 20, announced that the community will maintain the Covid passport, and the mandatory use of the mask, “until the incidence is very slight”. He also insisted that the use of the passport could be prolonged “for a long time”.

“We are going to continue with the current measures, the mask is a safe instrument, and the Covid passport too. The Covid passport is a reliable instrument that bears fruit, and works very well”, he stressed.