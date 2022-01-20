Amazon Prime Video teases exciting new Lord of the Rings series

Amazon Prime Video has teased the new title of its upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series.

Amazon Prime Video’s new upcoming multi-seasoned drama, titled The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, is set thousands of years prior to the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books.

According to Amazon, the series will bring a narrative that unites events of the forging of the rings to TV screens.

A video on Twitter announcing the title shows molten metals crafting out silver letters spelling out the name of the exciting new series.

A voiceover can be heard reciting Tolkien’s famous Ring Verse, describing the intended recipients of the 20 Rings of Power.

A new age begins September 2, 2022. Journey to Middle-earth with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. #LOTRonPrime #LOTR #LOTRROP pic.twitter.com/KWAokaVeWW

— The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) January 19, 2022

JD Payne and Patrick McKay, the showrunners and executive producers of the series, said: “This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to JRR Tolkien’s other classics.”

“The Rings Of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Numenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.”

“Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

The series will transport viewers back to a time of unlikely heroes and threatening villains in which great powers were created and kingdoms rose and fell.

On September 2, 2022, a new journey begins. pic.twitter.com/9tnR7WqDoA — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 2, 2021

The first instalment was filmed in New Zealand and in August it was announced that the second series would be moved to production in the UK.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will premier on Amazon Prime Video on September 2 and new episodes will be broadcast weekly.

